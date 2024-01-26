Voters told to exercise franchise without fail

Guntur: Principal district judge YVSBG Pardha Saradhi urged voters to exercise their franchise without fail and think before casting their vote. He addressed a meeting held at collectorate here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged voters to know the value of vote and recalled that in the recent voter enrolment, many youth enrolled their names for vote and urged them to exercise their franchise.

District collector and district election officer M Venugopal Reddy urged youth who completed 18 years of age to enrol their names.

Though some of the youth have votes and they are not exercising their franchise due to various reasons. Taking this into consideration, officials have launched a special drive to create awareness among youth on vote.

Later, joint collector G Rajakumari administered the oath on the occasion of ‘National Voters Day.’ Senior citizen voters were felicitated and prizes were given to students who participated in the competitions conducted on the occasion of National Voters Day.

Special deputy collector K Swathi, ICDS Project Director Umadevi, Social Welfare Deputy Director Madhusudhana Rao and officials of various government departments were present.