Voting is not only right but also responsibility, says AP CEO

Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena emphasized the importance of responsible voting in the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted that the right to vote not only empowers individuals but also has the potential to shape the future of the nation.

In a bid to raise awareness among first-time voters in Guntur, authorities organized a 3k run program. State Chief Election Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena and Guntur District Collector Venugopal Reddy took part in the event to encourage young voters to exercise their democratic right. Meena stressed, "Voting is both a right and a responsibility. The youth play a crucial role in shaping the future of our country."

Meena also acknowledged the challenges in compiling the final voter list and commended efforts to enable first-time voters to register. He urged all eligible voters to participate in the electoral process responsibly. Noting that voter turnout in 20 constituencies was below 68 percent, with urban areas showing particularly low participation rates, Meena called for increased engagement from all citizens. "Everyone should make it a priority to vote," he emphasized.

The Election Commission continues to work towards increasing voter registration and participation, particularly among the youth.