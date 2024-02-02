VPA bags third place in swachhta pakhwada awards

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) secured the third place in swachhta pakhwada awards.

Presented by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the VPA is the only major port that bagged the top place among the major ports, the officials mentioned.

Chairperson of the VPA M Angamuthu along with secretary T Venu Gopal and chief engineer i/c M Hariya received the Swachhta Pakhwada Award on Thursday from Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal in New Delhi. The VPA chairperson commended the team for the achievement.

Earmarking parameters, the Ministry has set guidelines to implement Swachhta Pakhwada for their implementation. The ministry nominated teams to inspect the implementation of Swachhta Pakhwada in all major Ports wherein one of the teams visited VPA last May.

VPA rolled out the Swachhta action plan in its programmes/schemes/activities such as cleaning of wharf, repair of sheds, auction and disposal of all unserviceable items, unclaimed goods and painting with uniform colour code at all signage and boards, among others.

Plantation in open areas, avenues and corners, regular training to staff to generate awareness and inculcating the importance of maintaining a clean environment also formed part of the port’s commitment towards cleanliness interventions.