VPA officials felicitate traffic manager

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority chairperson M Angamuthu felicitated traffic manager B Ratna Sekhara Rao at a special ceremony organised marking the latter’s transfer. The chairperson appreciated the traffic manager for his exceptional service, leadership and tireless efforts for his outstanding contribution to the organisation.

Speaking on the occasion, the VPA chairperson stated that the port achieved outstanding performance in cargo handling during 2023-24. P S L Swami, chief vigilance officer of the VPA, heads of departments, among others, commended the contribution of Ratna Sekhara Rao.