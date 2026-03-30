VPA records highest ever cargo throughput in 362 days

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) achieved a historic milestone by recording its highest ever annual cargo throughput of 90.29 million metric tonnes as on March 28, 2016.

Ahead of schedule, the port officials said the achievement was made in just 362 days during the financial year 2025–26, marking a significant achievement in its illustrious 92-year-long history.

The record surpassed its previous best performance of 82.62 MMT registered during FY 2024–25 and the port has set a new benchmark in operational excellence and growth.

This accomplishment reflects VPA’s efficient operations, strategic planning and strong coordination among all stakeholders.

Lauding the collective efforts of the team and stakeholders, VPA chairperson M Angamuthu appreciated the exceptional teamwork and dedication displayed by the team and their unwavering support. Emphasising the need to work with greater commitment and synergy to achieve the next ambitious milestone of 100-plus MMT cargo throughput during FY 2026–27, he encouraged the team to continue the momentum.

Port Deputy chairperson Roshni Aparanji Korati also appreciated the team for accomplishing this record-breaking performance and commended their sustained efforts.