VPA sets benchmark, utilises 100% renewable energy

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) makes a significant use of renewable energy, setting a benchmark.



In this connection, the Visakhapatnam Port achieved a milestone by becoming the leading major port in India utilising 100 per cent renewable energy.

The achievement places Visakhapatnam Port Authority in the top gear among all major ports in the country, contributing to a sustainable and eco-friendly future.

Under the Green Port initiatives launched by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Visakhapatnam Port Authority has undertaken a number of projects aimed at improving environmental performance and aligning with the blue economy’s objectives. These initiatives include establishment of a solar power plant, extensive plantations, introduction of CNG buses, and deployment of sweeping machines. The efforts towards sustainable initiatives are in line with the ‘Amrit Kaal Vision 2047’, which aims to bring carbon emissions in Visakhapatnam to zero. Further, the Visakhapatnam Port’s commitment towards sustainable development and environmental responsibility underscores its leadership in green port initiatives, setting a benchmark for other ports in the country.