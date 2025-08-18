VR Siddhartha College gets Best Engg College Principal Award

Vijayawada: Pro Vice-Chancellor of Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (Deemed to be University) Dr AV Ratna Prasad has been honoured with the prestigious Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE) AP State Award for “Best Engineering College Principal – 2024.” The award was presented during the ISTE State Student Convention and Award Function held at Madanapalle Institute of Technology and Science, Madanapalle recently.

Dr Ratna Prasad received the award from the President of ISTE in the presence of the Vice-Chancellor of JNTUA and Executive Committee members of ISTE. Dr Ratna Prasad, a distinguished academician, researcher and administrator has had an illustrious career spanning more than three decades. Under his visionary leadership as Principal (2014–2024), Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College achieved many remarkable milestones in academics, research, infrastructure, and placements, earning recognition as one of the leading engineering colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh and also in the nation.

Throughout his career, he has been deeply committed to quality education, research excellence, and holistic student development.

His efforts in fostering industry-academia collaborations, research and innovation, promoting faculty development, and integrating innovative teaching-learning methodologies have significantly strengthened the institution’s reputation.

Currently serving as the Pro Vice-Chancellor of Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education, Dr Ratna Prasad continues to play a pivotal role in steering the University towards academic excellence and global recognition. The Siddhartha Academy management, Vice-Chancellor Prof P Venkateswara Rao, faculty, staff, students, and alumni extended their heartfelt congratulations to Dr AV Ratna Prasad on this well-deserved recognition.