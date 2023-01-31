VRO allegedly assaults a woman in Anakapalli, beaten and handed over to police

A VRO allegedly assaulted and harrassed a woman in Anakapalli in the name of sanctioning pucca house. Unable to bear his harassment, the victim woman along with her relatives beat him.



According to the details given by the victim woman, a married woman of P. L. Puram village applied for the house plot. This application came up for consideration to VRO Bhaskara Naidu. He called the woman and started harassing her to love and live together and used to send obscene messages on WhatsApp as well.



The woman who could not bear the harassment of VRO brought the problem to the notice of her family members. They went to the VRO who replied recklessly. Due to this, the affected woman and her family members best the VRO. The victim complained to Tehsildar Jayaprakash and the police. The police registered a case and took the VRO into custody and started the investigation.