VRO caught accepting `20K bribe from contractor

Railway Kodur (Annamayya district): Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Wednesday caught a Village Revenue Officer (VRO) while accepting Rs 20,000 bribe from a contractor. The accused was identified as Yesudasu, VRO of Obanapalle village, Railway Kodur mandal in Annamayya district.

According to the sources, contractor Obaiah Naidu of Obanapalle village, after completion of tank ayacut works in Pitchaiah Kunta, Merrimanu Kunta and Peddaiah Kunta villages had approached the irrigation department officials for sanction of bills.

Following the request of contractor, the irrigation department Executive Engineer has referred the issue to Railway Kodur MRO to submit genuineness certificate regarding it.

In this connection, the MRO ordered the Obanapalle village VRO to conduct verification process.

To complete the verification process and issuing the genuineness certificate, the VRO has reportedly demanded Rs 50,000 bribe from the contractor.

Vexed with the attitude of VRO, the victim lodged a complaint with ACB through app. Based on complaint, the ACB personnel caught the VRO while accepting Rs 20,000 bribe from the victim on Wednesday.