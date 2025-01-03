VSP employees demand payment of pending salaries

Visakhapatnam: It was never in the history of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) that the employees were deprived of their monthly salaries, especially during festival time. Even as the management released partial salaries for a couple of months earlier, the employees lament that they did not receive even that for the past two months. Demanding payment of pending salaries, including September 50 per cent, October 35 per cent and November, December 100 per cent, immediately along the merger of the VSP with Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), the employees of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant are gearing up to stage a series of protests.

Demanding immediate release of salaries, a bike rally under the banner of ‘Chalo collectorate’ programme will be organised from Kurmannapalem relay hunger strike camp to Collector office at 8 am on January 4 (Saturday).

With a sole agenda of merging the VSP with the SAIL, Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) decided to hold a 48-hour-long hunger strike from January 6 (Monday) 8 am to Wednesday 8 am at Kurmannapalem relay hunger strike camp.

Speaking on the occasion, VUPPC chairmen D Adinarayana and Mantri Rajashekhar informed that the VUPPC decided to campaign on January 5 in rehabilitation colonies to make a success of the 48-hour-long hunger strike.

Similarly, on January 6th and 7th the employees would wear black badges in all departments voicing their opinions.

INTUC president Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao said that pamphlet distribution programmes will be carried out in all government institutions in Visakhapatnam, appealing various sections to extend their support to the movement. Co-convener J Ayodhya Ramu appealed to the workers, contract workers, displaced families and people of Visakhapatnam to participate in the protest programmes and make them a grand success.