VSU Prof bags Best Teacher Award
Nellore: Dr K Vidya Prabhakar working as associate professor in the Bio-technology department of Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) has secured State-level Best Teacher Award for 2024.

The award was presented to him in the presence of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

Dr K V Prabhakar has received this award due to his dedication, innovative teaching methods and sincere commitment to the student welfare.

Dr Prabhakar's research and academic efforts in bio-technology have been recognised internationally.

