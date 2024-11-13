Live
- ‘Mining with conscience’ guiding theme for coal sector
- KIMS Installs 3D Digital Mammography Machine
- Tata Steel announces 2nd Kapilash Half Marathon
- Thousands throng Puri temple for ‘Panchuka’
- Anchoring couple enters India Book of Records
- Why this race to the bottom?
- Public servants warned over lobbying for transfers
- Get Set 5G! India’s Digital Leap
- Maha polls: All parties bitten by freebies bug
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 13 November, 2024
Just In
VSU Prof bags Best Teacher Award
Highlights
Nellore: Dr K Vidya Prabhakar working as associate professor in the Bio-technology department of Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) has secured...
Nellore: Dr K Vidya Prabhakar working as associate professor in the Bio-technology department of Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) has secured State-level Best Teacher Award for 2024.
The award was presented to him in the presence of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh.
Dr K V Prabhakar has received this award due to his dedication, innovative teaching methods and sincere commitment to the student welfare.
Dr Prabhakar's research and academic efforts in bio-technology have been recognised internationally.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS