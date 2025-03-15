VSU Vice-Chancellor meets Governor

Live
Highlights
The newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU), Prof Allam Srinivasa Rao, paid a courtesy visit to Governor and Chancellor of University Syed Abdul Nazeer.
Nellore : The newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU), Prof Allam Srinivasa Rao, paid a courtesy visit to Governor and Chancellor of University Syed Abdul Nazeer. During the meeting, discussions were held on key aspects such as university development, enhancement of academic standards, promotion of research and student welfare. The conversation also focused on ensuring greater transparency in university administration and implementing initiatives to provide better opportunities for students.
The Governor extended his best wishes to Prof A Srinivasa Rao and provided important guidance on measures to be undertaken for university progress. Registrar Dr K Suneetha was also present at the meeting.
