VV School’s Investiture ceremony

Visakhapatnam: The investiture ceremony – 2025 of Visakha Valley School was held in the school premises on Monday. The student council badges were conferred upon the elected members, who took an oath to perform their duties with sincerity and dedication.

The event was held in the presence of District Collector and chairman of board of governors MN Harendhira Prasad, who attended as chief guest, along with head (HR and Admin) for the Vizag Asset, AMNS DS Varma and the school Principal Dr. Eshwari Prabhakar.

Marking the occasion, the school Principal highlighted the achievements of the students. Awards were presented to meritorious students and those who excelled in sports and extracurricular activities. The event was attended by students, parents, and school staff.