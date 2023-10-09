Live
Vzm dancers selected for Sri Lanka groove fest
Vizianagaram: The students of Munna Micheal dance academy of Vizianagaram are selected for international groove festival to be held at Colombo in Sri Lanka on November18, 19.
Choreographer Munna said Vamsika Sing, Darsan Surana, M Pradeep Kumar of the academy have attended the competitions in September through virtual mode and were selected for finals to be held in Colombo. The students have been practicing for the past one year and now they proved themselves to perform on the international dais.
Various teams from several countries will deliver their talent and final winner will be awarded with memento and reward.
