Wait for Covid test results leaves people anxious

Anantapur: The district has been witnessing a huge surge in Covid-19 cases daily. More than 1,200 cases are being reported daily. The rise in cases has led to a larger number of people turning up at various private and government-run testing centres.

Large numbers of people can be seen outside various testing centres in Anantapur. The laboratories, which have capacity for around 300-500 tests daily, are conducting more than 700 tests. The additional pressure had led to delay in releasing test reports.

th corona, the last thing a patient wants to worry about is whether all the tests, procedures and treatments they are being told to undergo are necessary or not. Unfortunately, that is exactly happening to many patients.

The state and Central governments should issue guidelines on reducing "unnecessary" testing for Covid-19 as it works to cut turnaround times for tests. Unnecessary tests were clogging up the system. Patients who have completed home quarantine and undergone 15 days treatment have to be retested before resuming to work or any activity.

Turnaround times continue to be an issue. Long queues and Covid patients, symptomatic and asymptomatic, all have to stay on the same premises for more than one hour. Patients and primary contacts are compelled to visit private hospitals as there is acute shortage of kits, waiting time and delay in announcing results.

The government should try to facilitate a transition away from lab-based tests. Which can have longer turnaround times, to point of care tests, which can provide results in minutes and be conducted in a wider variety of locations.

A journalist, who is a Covid primary contact begged not to be identified said, "It is true that delays are happening in getting the test reports because of bandwidth of laboratories. Earlier tests upto 600 used to happen, but now the tests have increased to1,000. Earlier people were getting their test reports within 24 hours.

As per health experts, the delay in getting test reports is one of the main reasons behind rise in Covid cases. Several people, unaware of their report status, continue to move around freely and can act as super spreaders".

Dr M Suresh Babu, state president, Praja Science Vedika speaking to The Hans India said several laboratories are delaying by 5 to 7 days in giving the results of Covid19 tests to the people, which means that several of these people continue to roam around freely until they get their test reports and act as super spreaders."