JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Faces Rape Charges In Sex Tapes Scandal: Second Case Filed By SIT

JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna is facing a new legal challenge as a rape case has been lodged against him in connection with the sex tapes scandal. This marks the second legal action against the legislator within this case, initiated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police.



The charges, filed under Section 376 of the IPC, encompass various offenses including repeated rape, criminal intimidation, demand for sexual favors, assault on a woman with the intent to disrobe her, uploading of nude or semi-nude images, and violations of the IT Act.

Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and a key figure in the JD(S), stands as the sole accused in the FIR, presented by SIT officers to the magistrate's court.

Previously, another case had been registered against Prajwal Revanna and his father, former Karnataka minister HD Revanna, involving allegations of sexual harassment, intimidation, stalking, and affronts to the dignity of a woman, lodged by a woman formerly employed in their household.

Amidst his reelection bid for the Hassan constituency in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Prajwal Revanna has faced significant controversy following the widespread circulation of explicit videos purportedly featuring him on social media. He maintains that these videos are doctored and has filed a complaint regarding the matter through his polling agent.

Fleeing the country after the emergence of the sexual abuse allegations, Prajwal Revanna was subjected to a global lookout notice issued by the Karnataka government's SIT. He was reported to have traveled to Frankfurt, Germany, on April 26. Despite being summoned by the SIT, he sought anticipatory bail from a sessions court in Bengaluru.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that Prajwal Revanna did not obtain political clearance for his trip to Germany.

The situation has escalated into a political battleground between the BJP and the Congress, given the JD(S)'s status as an ally of the NDA in Karnataka. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in the southern state, alleging mass rape and the creation of sex videos by Prajwal Revanna.

Further complicating matters, local BJP leader G Devaraje Gowda emerged amidst the scandal, revealing last year's letter to the party's Karnataka chief alleging serious misconduct by Prajwal Revanna and warning of political repercussions. He claimed access to a pen drive from the MP's former driver containing around 3,000 sex videos.

Devaraje Gowda recently appeared before the SIT, submitting digital evidence, including the aforementioned pen drive, and providing statements regarding its acquisition. This appearance followed a notice served to him by the SIT in connection with the sex scandal.