Waltair's new coaching complex receives 3 ISO certificates

Visakhapatnam: The new coaching complex, coach maintenance wing of Waltair Division, received three ISO certificates for its best upkeep, safety and environment management. This is the maiden coaching depot in East Coast Railway (ECoR) to bag the certificates. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Anup Satpathy congratulated the team of the complex for their efforts in achieving the rare feat.

The new coaching complex (NCC) Waltair Division, ECoR got ISO 9001:2015 for the quality management system; ISO 14001:2015 certification for environmental management system and ISO 45001:2018 certification for occupational health and safety management system for maintenance and upkeep of the integrated LHB Rake of Visakhapatnam-LTT Express and Visakhapatnam Digha Express.

ECoRSA poster launch



ECoR Sports Association (ECoRSA) Waltair will conduct 3rd DRM Cup Volleyball Tournament-2022 from October 17 to 19 at Waltair Railway Volleyball Ground. On Saturday, a poster was launched by the DRM along with ECoRSA representatives. The matches will be organised during day and night under flood lights at the Waltair Sports Complex. Eight teams (men and women) representing various states and organisations would be participating in the tournament wherein its inaugural is scheduled at 5 pm on October 17 and closing ceremony on October 19.