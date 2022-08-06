Warm farewell to Food Commission members

Vijayawada (NTR District): A warm farewell was accorded to the members of Andhra Pradesh State Food Commission after the successful completion of five-year term, at the food commission office here on Friday. Food Commission chairman Chitta Vijay Pratap Reddy, who presided over the meeting, said that the members have extended valuable service to the commission during their tenure.

Vijay Pratap Reddy felicitated the retiring members - N Vijay Kumar, G Krishnamma, Dr Swarna Geeta, LB Venkatrao and N Srinivasa Rao - with a shawl and a memento.

AP State Food Commission Deputy Director Suresh, Joint Director Ranga Kumari, Deputy Directors Srinivasa Rao, Papa Rao and Bhaskar, Administrative Officer Sarma and Civil Supplies officers attended the function.