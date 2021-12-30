Watch The Trending Video Of A Flying Squirrel In A Decaying Oak Tree

A crew discovered flying squirrels while cutting down a dead oak at the University of Nebraska. Larkin Powell, a conservation biology professor, received a trending video recorded by a member of the team. According to the Lincoln Journal Star, he was taken aback by what he discovered: the only existing Nebraska population of the nocturnal and relatively small animals was 90 miles away, near Indian Cave State Park in Nebraska's southeast corner.



The sources revealed flying squirrels have been dwelling in the treetops a little over the animal experts at the university's School of Natural Resources in Lincoln, unnoticed till now.



The trending video has gained more than twenty five thousand views. Several netizens had been surprised after witnessing it. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:



The findings was found early this month. Powell was taken aback by their existence, if not by their enigmatic nature.