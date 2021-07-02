Water dispute raised by Telangana to benefit in Huzurabad by election, alleges YSRCP MLC

YSRCP MLC Lella Appireddy alleged that the water controversy that has not existed for years is being raised for the Huzurabad by-election only. He accused the Telangana government of being unfair and opined that they will not compromise to protect Andhra Pradesh benefits. He said the matter would be taken to centre over the way in which the Telangana government is acting. He said they were silent for an healthy relationship between the two states and urged Telangana leaders to change the language. He demanded the Telangana government to act according to the rules.

Meanwhile, the police have set up security at Srisailam reservoir in the wake of Krishna water disputes between the two Telugu states. The local police arrived at the dam carefully beforehand. The Telangana government is continuing to generate electricity at the left bank Hydroelectric Power Station. With this, Telangana police were deployed at left bank power station and Andhra police were deployed at Srisailam dam. With the Telangana government continuing to generate electricity at the left bank power station, 4 TMC of water is going down every day.



The Andhra Pradesh government, on the other hand, is objecting. The AP government is concerned that if the water level in Srisailam is more than 854 feet, it could divert water from Pothireddipadu to Rayalaseema districts or the region will become desert. Police are also patrolling the Jurala, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala projects in the Krishna Basin in the wake of water disputes between the two states.