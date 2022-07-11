  • Menu
Water level rises at Tungabhadra dam, due to steady inflows

Highlights

As on Sunday evening, the water level at the dam stands at 79.03 tmcft

Kurnool: Due to incessant rains in Karnataka State, the Tungabhadra Dam is brimming with floodwaters. Up to Sunday evening, the water level in the dam was recorded as 79.03 tmcft, according to the authorities of the Irrigation Department.

The actual capacity of the dam is 105.77 tmcft. The dam is receiving constant inflows of floodwater. If the dam receives constant inflows or records rise in inflow of floodwater, then the officials are likely to lift the dam gates. Presently, the inflow of floodwater into the dam is 88,297 cusecs. The inflows into the dam are steady. District Collector P Koteswara Rao has alerted the revenue department officials to alert the villagers residing on the river bank.

Following the instructions of the Collector, tahsildar (urban) has ordered the Village Revenue Officers (VRO) to monitor the situation and inform the updates. The VROs have also been instructed to alert the residents of old town and Budwarpeta.

