Water released from Donkarai reservoir

Rajamahendravaram: Wateris being released from the Donkarai reservoir in the Sileru complex to support Rabi crops in the Godavari delta, officials said. The supply had been halted earlier due to repair works on the power canal, resulting in a situation where water could not reach the delta fields. Water Resources department sources stated that following a request to the AP Genco authorities, water release from the Donkarai reservoir was resumed from December 16.

Since then, 6.700 tmc of water has been released to the Godavari delta.

Genco officials said that from September till now, a total of 10.594 tmcft of water has been supplied from the Donkarai reservoir to meet irrigation needs in the delta region.

Officials said the release is aimed at preventing stress on standing Rabi crops and ensuring adequate water availability until normal supply through the canal system is restored.