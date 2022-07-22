Water released from Thotapalli reservoir

Parvathipuram: Deputy Chief Minister P Rajanna Dora released water from Sardar Gauthu Lacchanna Thotapalli reservoir for Kharif crop on Thursday to facilitate farmers in a programme held at the right main canal and left main canal. A total of 1,31,221 acres of Ayacut would be irrigated under the right main canal of the project and 64,000 acres would get water through main left canal.

Under the right main canal, 13,683 acres which belong to 27 villages in Sitanagaram and Balijipet mandals in Parvathipuram Manyam district, while in Vizianagaram district 78,564 acres belong to 201 villages in 12 mandals and 38,974 acres belong to 105 villages in three mandals in Srikakulam district are irrigated. In total 1,31,221 acres belong to 333 villages are irrigated through the right main canal. 41,91.99 acres in Balijipeta, Garugbilli and Jiyammavalasa mandals, 27,410 acres in Veeraghattam and Palakonda mandals of Parvathipuram Manyam district, 4,298 acres in Vangara mandal of Vizianagaram district, 1,345 acres in Burja mandal of Srikakulam district and 24,456 acres under open head channel will receive irrigated water.

Rajanna Dora appealed the farmers to make good use of water. Farmers were asked to follow the agricultural management practices guided by the government. He appealed the farmers to go for commercial crops in the second and third crops which would be profitable. ZP Chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao, MLCs Palavalasa Vikrantt, Indukuri Raghuraju, MLAs Pamula Pushpa Sri Vani, Joint Collector. Anand Chief Engineer S Sugunakara Rao, Executive Engineers G Ramachandra Rao, P Sudhakar Rao, Deputy Executive Engineer Srihari and others were also present.