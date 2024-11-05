Water released to Ravulacheruvu village in Dharmavaram Constituency

In a significant step towards enhancing agricultural prospects in the region, Paritala Sriram, in-charge of Dharmavaram Constituency, recently released water to Ravulacheruvu village. The release coincided with the overflow of the Dharmavaram pond, which has been revitalized after many inactive years.

Paritala Sriram performed a Ganga Puja, marking the occasion with gratitude from local farmers who expressed their appreciation for Sriram's efforts. The atmosphere in the village was festive as residents celebrated the newfound access to irrigation water.

Sriram emphasized the critical role that water plays in sustaining agriculture, stating, “If there is water, Anantapur district will not be just a farmer’s territory but a thriving village.” His remarks highlight the broader vision of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who aims to position the district as a horticulture hub.

As discussions continue with authorities about extending irrigation water from the Dharmavaram pond to more areas, Sriram noted the potential for groundwater levels to rise in neighboring regions such as Mallakalva and C.Battalapalli.

He also reflected on the achievements made during the years 2014-2019 when farmers were supported with extensive grants for drip and sprinkler irrigation systems, which significantly enhanced agricultural output. Currently, similar initiatives are being revived, providing farmers with subsidies to install these water conservation technologies again.

With these developments, the Dharmavaram Constituency is poised to breathe new life into its agricultural landscape, fostering a sustainable and prosperous environment for its farming communities.