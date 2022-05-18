Water to be released for 5.25 lakh acres during Kharif in Krishna delta

Machilipatnam(Krishna District): The Krishna district irrigation advisory committee meeting decided to supply irrigation water to 5.25 lakh acres in Krishna delta region in this Kharif season. Irrigation water will be released from Bandar canal, Ryves canal, KEB canal, Eluru canal from Prakasam barrage. Farmers are cultivating crops in 1.39 lakh acres under Bandar canal, 1.27 lakh acres under KEB canal, 59,000 acres under Eluru canal and 2 lakh acres under the Ryves canal.

The irrigation advisory committee meeting was held at the Collectorate in Machilipatnam on Wednesday. Krishna District Collector Ranjit Basha presided over the meeting and Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh attended as the chief guest. Addressing the meeting, Minister Jogi Ramesh said the irrigation department has decided to release irrigation water to Krishna delta on June 10. Giving details of the irrigation water available, he said 32.75 TMC water is available in Pulichintala reservoir, 184 TMC water is stored in Nagarjuna Sagar and 35.81 TMC water is available in Srisailam reservoir. He said initially irrigation water will be released from Pulichintala reservoir for Krishna delta.

The Minister informed that around 146 TMC water is required for both Kharif and Rabi seasons in Krishna delta and 4.18 TMC water will be required for drinking water needs. He said farmers will get crop early if the water is released early. Informing that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to give water for three crops in Krishna delta region, he enquired about the delta development works and other details. Former Minister and Machilipatnam MLA Perni Nani said farmers of Delta area begin cultivation in August and suggested the officials to gradually increase the release of water.