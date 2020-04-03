We are ready to face any challenge to curtail Coronavirus: DGP Gautam Sawang

DGP Gautam Sawang said that the increase in coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh is due to Delhi returnees who participated in Tablighi Jamaat meeting held in Nizamuddin, Delhi. He appealed all the participants in the congregation to come forward and be placed in quarantine.

He said many people have already been taken to the hospital-based on the list got from the centre. "As per the latest information that as many as 1085 people from AP participated in the Delhi meeting. However, the number is expected to increase further, " DGP said.

DGP Gautam Sawang, who toured Krishna district on Friday, spoke to the media. He warned of stern action against the false news propagated through social media. He appealed everyone not to post on social media to hurt anyone's sentiments. He said efforts are being made to bring AP students back from Britain.

"People are advised to be careful for another ten days. Doctors, nurses and the police are working hard to meet this new challenge, " DGP opined.

Earlier, DGP D Gautam Sawang along with other police officials inspected the Garikapadu check posts on Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway on Friday through video conference and asked the police to strictly implement lockdown and do not allow vehicles into Krishna district.