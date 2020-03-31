We shall provide the ration to the poor at the earliest possible, Minister Kodali Nani asserts

Kodali Nani, Minister of Civil supplies of the Andhra Pradesh, said that a program to provide quality rice to every home in the state would be launched soon. "In view of the spread of coronavirus, CM Jagan ordered not to use biometric at ration shops," Nani asserted. Asked how to ration would be distributed throughout the houses amid coronavirus spread, Nani sais since the packaging method has not been enforces yet, the rice is being distributed through ration shops. He also said that the essential items will be distributed to all poor people in the state who are having ration cards.

Speaking about the death of an elderly woman in Chodavaram in Visakhapatnam district, Nani fumed at the opposition for spreading false propaganda alleging the woman has died standing in the sun to get ration. He advised the beneficiaries not to gather at the stalls and assured of providing rice to all.

He states made it clear that each and every district will be provided with ration. On the other hand, the distribution of Rs. 1000 will be provided to ration card holders after discussing it with the chief minister. He fired at TDP for making the criticism on government at this point of time. He advised Chandrababu to cooperate with the government with appropriate instructions and advice.