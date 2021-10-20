We will ask Election Commission to ban TDP, says Minister Botsa Satyanarayana

The war of words between TDP and YSRCP continues in Andhra Pradesh and tensions are currently high in the state with the opposition leader giving state bandh call. The TDP leaders were placed under house arrest. It is known that TDP leader Pattabhi's remarks on the Chief Minister have sparked outrage from the YSRCP leaders, which led to attacks on TDP offices. Against this context, the leader of the opposition Chandrababu Naidu called for an AP bandh on Wednesday. On this occasion, the war of words between the YSRCP and TDP leaders continues on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, minister Botsa Satyanarayana made sensational remarks stating that they would complain to Central Election Commission to ban TDP. He made strong remarks that there is no difference between the Maoist party and the TDP. The minister questioned whether such language would be used against a popular chief minister.

Botsa said that he had never seen a politician speaking in such abusive language against the chief minister. On the other hand, the Minister for Municipal and Urban Development took a dig at Pawan Kalyan and Somu Veerraju for not condemning Pattabhi's comments against the chief minister. He demanded Chandrababu apologise for the comments made against the chief minister.