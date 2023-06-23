We will form govt in TS, win seats in AP, says BJP

Ongole: BJP national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam said the party will enter into an alliance with the parties which accept the terms put up by the BJP parliamentary board. In an interaction with The Hans India here on Thursday, Dushyant Kumar expressed confidence that the party was going to form the next government in Telangana and win a good number of seats in Andhra Pradesh. BJP’s contribution in these nine years of its rule at the Centre to the integrity and unity of India will be explained to the public this year, so that those who support India, including Muslims, will support BJP and vote for it.

Dushyant Kumar claimed that in the last nine years, India has become a global power and foreign countries are looking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the universal leader. He said that Modi handled the coronavirus pandemic like no one did and offered 270 crore vaccines for free to the people in the country.

He said that as a believer of the maxim ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, the Indian government sent 40 crore doses of vaccines to 100 countries, as they are also part of the family. He said that the USA, which has denied a visa to Narendra Modi is singing his praises now and offering a state dinner. He stated that it is due to the efforts of Modi that Indians got rescued safely from Ukraine, and people of the countries that are against India, also saluted the Indian flag and said Bharat Mata ki Jai to get a safe ticket from the war-stricken country.

The BJP general secretary said that abolition of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and banning triple talaq are part of achieving Atma Nirbhar Bharat. He said that by the time of celebrating 100 years of Independence in India, the future generations will forget about constructions by the Mughals and British like the Red Fort, Taj Mahal, Qutb Minar, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, etc., but will learn about the Parliament, Subhash Chandra Bose memorial, etc.,

He said that to make India develop, it is required to address the issues of women and the poor in the country. He said that the Central government funded the construction of toilets for about 10 crores of households, given gas connections to 11 crore families, provided drinking water connections to 13 crore houses, ended the social evil of girl infanticide with the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, helping farmers by transferring Rs 6,000 per year for agriculture needs, offering seeds, crop insurances, Ayushman Bharat card to poor people that can help them in receiving treatment for Rs 5 lakh at the hospitals across the country and helping the migrant workers with e-Shram card and One Nation One Ration Card among many other programmes for the welfare of the public.

On the defeat of BJP in Karnataka, Dushyant said that the minorities collectively voted against their party. He said that now they are going to every house, including of Muslims, meet the people, intellectuals, businessmen, traders, workers and all others in the country to share the ideology of the party, enquire what benefits they received, what are due still and convince them in favour BJP.

The BJP general secretary observed that the people in Telangana are vexed with the rule of K Chandrashekar Rao and his family, whose scams are resonating in Delhi. He said that the BJP is going to form the government in Telangana after the elections. He said they will select the active workers in Andhra Pradesh to field in the next elections and win a good number of seats. Responding to BJP’s support to YSRCP in AP, he said that being a party believing in moral values, BJP supports those who support the ideology of unity and integrity of the country and will not allow those who are against it to come near to it.