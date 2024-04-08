We will remain with TDP, Vemireddy couple clarifies

Nellore: TDP nominee for Nellore MP constituency Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and his wife Kovuru TDP nominee Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy have cleared that they would surely remain in TDP and will win on the same party banner from their respective constituencies in ensuing elections.

In the wake of rumors that the duo is returning to YSRCP by quitting TDP, Vemireddy couple held a press conference here on Sunday.

They alleged that some people are spreading such false propaganda to create confusion among party cadres, as they were unable to digest since scores of leaders were joining TDP across the district.

Prabhakar Reddy asserted that there is no need either for him or his wife to migrate from TDP as they are quite comfortable and going to win with huge majority from Nellore MP constituency and Kovuru Assembly segment. “With utmost confidence, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has given us party tickets in the interest of the party winning both the seats. There is no need to betray TDP, which gave us better position,” he stated.

Prashanthi Reddy has appealed people not to believe such false propaganda as they will never leave TDP. She urged people to bless them by exercising their franchise in favour of TDP in Nellore MP seat and Kovuru Assembly segment.