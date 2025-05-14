Weather Advisory: Heavy Rains and Heatwaves Expected in Andhra Pradesh

The Managing Director of the Disaster Management Authority, Ronamki Kurmanath, has warned that weather conditions in Andhra Pradesh are set to change significantly over the next two days. The state is likely to experience heavy rains accompanied by thundershowers in some areas, while others may enjoy sunnier spells. Kurmanath urged residents to remain vigilant in light of climate change and advised farmers to take necessary precautions in their agricultural activities.

On Wednesday, the districts of Alluri Seetharama Raju, West Godavari, East Godavari, YSR, Sri Sathya Sai, and Annamayya can expect moderate to heavy rainfall at various locations. Meanwhile, lighter rainfall with potential thundershowers is anticipated in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Konaseema, Palnadu, Guntur, and NTR districts. Kurmanath advised the public to avoid standing under hoardings, trees, or near dilapidated walls and buildings due to the risk of gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 km/h.

Looking ahead to Thursday, light to moderate rains with thundershowers are forecasted for Alluri Seetharama Raju, West Godavari, East Godavari, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Annamayya, and Chittoor districts. Additional light to moderate rains are also expected in Palnadu, Prakasam, Nandyal, YSR, Kurnool, and Tirupati districts. On Wednesday, temperatures are projected to soar between 41-43°C, with severe heatwaves anticipated in certain mandals, particularly Vizianagaram-3, Parvathipuram-8, and East Godavari-1, affecting 35 additional mandals.

On Tuesday, several locations recorded high temperatures, including 43.2°C in Venkatagiri (Tirupati district), 42.9°C in Kondayigudem (Alluri Seetharama Raju district), and 42.8°C in Dagadarthi (Nellore district). Regions in NTR district reported temperatures above 41°C, including 10 areas in Palnadu, 8 in Eluru, 8 in Prakasam, and 8 in Tirupati.

Authorities recommend that individuals venturing outdoors in the heat should wear hats, scarves, and use umbrellas. Those suffering from heart conditions, diabetes, or high blood pressure are particularly advised to avoid direct sun exposure and refrain from strenuous activities in the heat.