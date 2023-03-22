Weather alert: AP likely to receive rains for next three days

The Surface Trough formed at a height of 0.9 km above sea level continues from southern Sri Lanka to northeastern Madhya Pradesh through Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema and Telangana. As a result of this, moderate rain fell in Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Kakinada and other districts on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, the director of the Amaravati Meteorological Center said that light to moderate showers or thundershowers may occur in some parts of the state on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. There is a danger of lightning and people should be careful.

With these untimely rains, rice farmers are facing difficulties with crop loss. Especially the mango crops suffered huge damage. Farmers urging the government to support them. On the other hand, rains occurred in Telangana too.