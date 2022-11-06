Weather alert: Light rain likely in south Coastal Andhra Pradesh today

The Meteorological Department has forecasted scattered light showers are in the south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.



Despite, there is no low pressure trough and surface circulation in the state, there is a chance of light showers in South Coastal Andhra on Sunday and dry weather will prevail across the state on Monday and Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a report on Saturday night.

Currently northeast and easterly winds are blowing in the state. Meanwhile, oj Saturday, 2.6 cm rainfall was recorded in Markapuram of Prakasam district and 2.1 cm in Gudipala of Chittoor district.