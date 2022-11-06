  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Weather alert: Light rain likely in south Coastal Andhra Pradesh today

Representative image
x

Representative image

Highlights

The Meteorological Department has forecasted scattered light showers are in the south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted scattered light showers are in the south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Despite, there is no low pressure trough and surface circulation in the state, there is a chance of light showers in South Coastal Andhra on Sunday and dry weather will prevail across the state on Monday and Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a report on Saturday night.

Currently northeast and easterly winds are blowing in the state. Meanwhile, oj Saturday, 2.6 cm rainfall was recorded in Markapuram of Prakasam district and 2.1 cm in Gudipala of Chittoor district.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X