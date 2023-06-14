Live
- Archery World Cup: 16-year-old Aditi Swami breaks U-18 compound world record
- Telugu Film Producer Arrested in drug peddling case
- Digital Health Cards for children- Gujarat Govts new initiative
- Sreeleela looks cute in ‘Ustaad Bhagath Singh’ poster
- Ship-builders of Mandvi on Gujarat coast fear cyclone fury
- Sensex, Nifty rise on gains in metal, commodity stocks
- Indian women cricket team for blind to participate in IBSA World Games, Birmingham
- 25% of female students enrolling for courses related to Finance and Accounting study revealed
- Governor Tamilisai calls for increased awareness on blood donation
- Uttar Pradesh govt school teachers to be trained in spoken english
Weather alert: Parts of AP to receive rains for three days, as Southwest Monsoon spreads
Highlights
The Meteorological Department has said that the conditions are becoming favourable for Southwest Monsoon spread over more parts of South Indian Peninsula and neighbouring East India between June 18-21.
The Meteorological Department has said that the conditions are becoming favourable for Southwest Monsoon spread over more parts of South Indian Peninsula and neighbouring East India between June 18-21.
The Westerly winds are blowing in lower troposphere in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. The weather department saif that light to moderate rain or thundershowers at one or two places across thr state. There is a possibility of severe hailstorm at one or two places.
The weather department also predicted the thunderstorms at one or two places along with strong winds of 30-40 km per hour.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS