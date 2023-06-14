Weather alert: Parts of AP to receive rains for three days, as Southwest Monsoon spreads

The Meteorological Department has said that the conditions are becoming favourable for Southwest Monsoon spread over more parts of South Indian Peninsula and neighbouring East India between June 18-21.



The Westerly winds are blowing in lower troposphere in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. The weather department saif that light to moderate rain or thundershowers at one or two places across thr state. There is a possibility of severe hailstorm at one or two places.

The weather department also predicted the thunderstorms at one or two places along with strong winds of 30-40 km per hour.