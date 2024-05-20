Official: Shankar- Kamal’s ‘Indian 2’ confirms for theatrical release in July

Fans of Tamil cinema can mark their calendars as the much-anticipated sequel, "Indian 2," is all set to grace the silver screen on July 12, 2024. Director Shankar, the visionary behind this vigilante action thriller, took to his social media platforms to officially announce the release date, confirming the news that actor Kamal Haasan shared on Star Sports Channel yesterday.

Following the phenomenal success of its predecessor, "Indian," which emerged as an industry hit in Tamil and garnered widespread acclaim in Telugu ("Bharatheeyudu") and Hindi ("Hindusthani"), the anticipation surrounding "Indian 2" has reached unprecedented heights.





The promotional campaign for the film is set to kick off on May 22 with the unveiling of the first single in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages. Anirudh Ravichander has been entrusted with the task of composing the music for this highly awaited sequel.



Despite facing setbacks, including a temporary halt in production due to an unfortunate accident, the team behind "Indian 2" remained resolute in bringing their vision to life. With the involvement of Udhayanidhi Stalin, the shoot resumed, ensuring that the project stayed on track.





Jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Films, "Indian 2" boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, and Brahmanandam in pivotal roles.



Excitement is already building for the third installment, "Indian 3," which is slated to hit screens in January 2025, promising to continue the legacy of this highly acclaimed franchise. As fans eagerly await the theatrical release of "Indian 2," expectations are soaring high for Shankar's latest cinematic masterpiece.