Kangana Ranaut contemplates exit from Bollywood after winning in elections

Renowned for her outspoken nature, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has once again stirred headlines, this time with her political aspirations. The fiery star, known for her controversial stances, has announced her intention to contest from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh on behalf of the BJP Party.

Amidst her bustling campaign schedule, Kangana recently made waves during a press interaction where she addressed queries about her future in the film industry. When questioned about the possibility of leaving films, Kangana took a moment to reflect before responding candidly. She revealed that if elected, she intends to honor her existing commitments and gradually transition away from Bollywood.

This revelation marks a significant moment in Kangana's career trajectory, indicating a potential shift from the silver screen to the political arena. While the decision remains subject to the outcome of the elections, Kangana's statement has sparked widespread speculation and discussion within the industry and among her fans.

Meanwhile, Kangana remains focused on her upcoming cinematic venture, "Emergency," where she assumes dual roles as both actor and director. As anticipation mounts for the release of her latest film, all eyes are on Kangana as she navigates the intersection of art and politics, poised for the next chapter in her illustrious career.