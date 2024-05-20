Fatal Assault In Uttam Nagar: Man Allegedly Beaten To Death By Family Over Suspected Theft

On Saturday night, in Uttam Nagar, west Delhi, a 26-year-old man was allegedly fatally assaulted by a family on suspicion of theft, with three individuals, including a 17-year-old boy, apprehended in connection with the incident, according to police reports on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Karan Kumar, a resident of Shiv Vihar, was known to have a criminal record with 10 theft cases registered against him. Allegations from the victim's family suggest that he was bound and subjected to severe beatings, with additional acts of cruelty such as running a bike over his genitals and applying salt to his wounds. Initial investigations indicate that members of a family, purportedly involved in illicit liquor trade in the locality, were responsible for the fatal assault. Several suspects, including individuals associated with the primary accused, remain at large.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh confirmed the victim's identity and criminal history, noting that Karan, formerly a laborer, was presently unemployed. The police arrested a 27-year-old woman named Maina Devi, a 30-year-old man named Rohit Kumar, and detained the minor boy in connection with the case.

Police received a distress call around 8:30 pm, reporting the assault on the victim, who was subsequently transported to Safdarjung Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Videos purportedly capturing the assault circulated on social media, with Devi accusing Karan of theft. Police identified multiple individuals in the video, including Devi's husband. It was revealed that the family had suspected Karan's involvement in a theft incident last December, leading to their pursuit of him upon his recent return to the area.

According to Karan's mother, Shakuntala Devi, the accused subjected her son to brutal beatings with various objects, causing severe injuries. Despite her repeated calls to the police, she alleges that their response was delayed.

Local residents attested to the accused family's history of violence, with one individual claiming that while Karan had criminal associations, the family was also implicated in illegal liquor activities.

DCP Singh confirmed the registration of a case under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and the deployment of multiple police teams to apprehend the remaining suspects.