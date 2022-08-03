Weather alert: Rayalaseema to witness more rains in the next three days

The Meteorological Department said that the rains will continue for another three days in Rayalaseema. It is learned that according to the weather department, heavy rains are occurring in Rayalaseema districts under the influence of surface through extending from Tamil Nadu to Telangana over Rayalaseema.



In the last 24 hours from 8.30 am on Monday to 8.30 am on Tuesday, Sri Satyasai, Anantapur, Nandyal Annamaiya, Chittoor, and Kurnool districts received extensive rains.

Nandikotkur mandal of Nandyala district received the highest rainfall of 13 cm followed by 11.5 in Jupadu Bangla mandal, 10.6 in Beerongi Kothakota mandal of Annamaiah district, 10.4 in D. Heerelal mandal of Anantapur district, 10.2 in Vidapanakal mandal, 8.8 in Orvakallu mandal of Kurnool district, 8.3 in Kalikiri mandal of Kurnool Urban, Annamaiah district, 7.4 in Gangadhara Nellore mandal of Chittoor district, 7.3 in Bommanhala in Anantapur district was recorded.