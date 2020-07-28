Weather report: Rains expected in Andhra Pradesh for next five days

Andhra Pradesh Weather report: With the influence of southwest monsoons, there are incessant rains reported in both the Telugu states. Heavy rainfall have been recorded in Andhra Pradesh with ponds and rivers overflowing with water. Even in Rayalaseema, the intensity of the rains is higher this time than ever before. The meteorological department predicted that it will rain heavily in Telangana and coastal areas for next five days from today. It also revealed that the thunderstorms are expected in most parts of the Telugu states today and tomorrow.

On the other hand, the strong winds of 40-50 kmph are expected in the southern Bay of Bengal and then in the central Bay of Bengal. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning to fishermen not to go for fishing in that direction. However, in the Telugu states, the incessant rains are creating problem to the farmers as it is not allowing them sow the seeds. This has become a big problem for farmers.

Meanwhile, the temperatures are bit high in the two Telugu states from last three days with Sun hitting the state. However, with the latest prediction from Weather department, it has come a big relief for the people as they are suffering from humidity and on the other hand, farmers also would be happy for expected rains.