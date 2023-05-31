Weather update: 15 mandals in the state to face heatwaves on Thursday and Friday

The Managing Director of the AP Disaster Management Agency said that heatwave will affect about 15 mandals on Thursday. It was also mentioned that this effect was also be felt in 302 mandals on Friday and people especially pregnant and lactating women are advised to take appropriate precautions.

According to APSDMA, On Thursday, heatwaves are likely to affect Anakapalli, Buchaiahpet, Chodavaram, K. Kotapadu, Kashinkota, Kotavuratla, Makavarapalem, Narsipatnam, Natavaram, Sabbavaram mandals, Kotnandur, Tuni mandals in Kakinada district, Jami and Kothavalas mandals in Vizianagaram district and Padmanabham mandal in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

However, on Wednesday, 43.4°C temperature was recorded in Mantralayam of Kurnool district, 43.1°C in Marripudi of Prakasam district, 43°C in Kamavarapukota mandal of Eluru district and heatwaves were reported in 6 mandals.