Weather update: Andhra Pradesh to receive heavy rains for next three days

Amaravati Meteorological Center said that there is a possibility of rains in Andhra Pradesh for the next three days. Moderate to light rains with thunder and lightning will occur over North Coastal Andhra, South Coastal Andhra, Yanam and Rayalaseema on September 23 and 24th.

According to the Meteorological Center, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rains in North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on September 25 due to the surface circulation spread from northwest and west-central Bay of Bengal to western Rajasthan. In Andhra Pradesh, the lower troposphere is said to be blowing in the west-northwest direction.

Meanwhile, heavy rains are falling in many parts of Andhra Pradesh. It rained for about an hour in Visakhapatnam on Friday (September 23) from 3.40 pm accompanied with Strong winds. Rains with thunder and lightning occurred in many places.