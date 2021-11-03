Weather update: Andhra Pradesh to receive rains next three days

The low-pressure area formed around Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka is moving westwards towards the Arabian Sea. There are signs of further strengthening in the next 36 hours as it gradually moves north. The surface periodicity associated with low pressure is 3.1 km above sea level. On the other hand, a surface basin formed over the Komarin and surrounding areas of Sri Lanka from the Bay of Bengal to the southern coast.



The meteorological office said there were signs of heavy rains for the next three days in the state due to low pressure. Krishna and Guntur districts along with Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and East Godavari and West Godavari districts will receive thundershowers and light rains on Wednesday. The rest of the districts will receive light to moderate rains.

The Meteorological Office has forecast light to moderate rains in the coastal and Rayalaseema areas on November 4 and 5.