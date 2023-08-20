Weather update: AP likely to receive rains for three days

The Amaravati Meteorological Center has predicted rainfall in Andhra Pradesh due to a low-pressure system forming in the North West Bay of Bengal. The north coast and south coast of the state are expected to experience moderate to heavy rains. Meteorological Department officials have also mentioned the possibility of heavy rains in one or two places along the north coast along with winds of 40 to 50 km per hour.



As a result, a yellow alert has been issued for all districts in Andhra Pradesh. Krishna, Guntur, Parvathipuram, Srikakulam, Alluri, Eluru, and Bapatla districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next three days. Strong winds are expected along the coast, and fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea.

In Telangana, the Meteorological Department has also issued rain warnings. Thunderstorms and light rainfall are expected across the state for the next three days due to the impact of the low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. Heavy rainfall is expected today in districts such as Peddapalli, Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, erstwhile Adilabad, Medak, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, and Rajanna Siricilla district.