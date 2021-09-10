Weather update: AP to receive rains amid expected low pressure in Bay of Bengal in 24 hours

The storm in the eastern central Bay of Bengal and its environs is extended at an average elevation of 7.6 km above sea level due to which there is a possibility of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. It will move west-northwest over the next 48 hours and strengthen into a severe storm. Due to this, the officials forecasted weather conditions for three days in different parts of Andhra Pradesh.



Light to moderate rains along with thunder and lightning forecasted in most parts of northern coastal Andhra today and heavy rains in one or two places in many districts. It has been reported that thundershowers spreading into Palakonda Palasa stretch due to which Srikakulam district is all set to receive heavy rains.



On the other hand, light to moderate rains along with thunder and lightning are likely in parts in south coastal Andhra today and tomorrow. While coming to Rayalaseeema, there is a chance of light to moderate rain along with thunder and lightning in one or two places in Rayalaseema today and tomorrow.