Weather update: Cyclone to cross the coast at Chennai tomorrow, heavy rains likely in AP

Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Commissioner K Kannababu responded to the latest weather conditions in the state. He said the cyclone formed in the southwestern Bay of Bengal and was concentrated 310 km southeast of Chennai. The cyclone is said to be moving west-northwest and is expected to cross the coast near Chennai between northern Tamil Nadu and the southern coast tomorrow morning.



As a result, light to moderate rains are likely across Rayalaseema, and heavy to very heavy rains are likely in many places, K Kannababu said. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected along the south coast along with the winds of 45-65 km per hour along the coast have warned fishermen not to go hunting till tomorrow. Moreover, K. Kannababu advised the people of the hinterland to be vigilant.



Earlier, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review with the collectors of Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts where heavy rains were falling. During the meeting held at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday, CM YS Jagan directed the collectors to take appropriate action and ordered to intensify relief operations wherever necessary. The Chief Minister had directed to assess the situation from time to time at reservoirs, ponds, and water bodies and take appropriate action.