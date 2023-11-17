Weather update: Depression turns into Cycling Midhili, AP to receive scattered rains

A severe depression formed in the Bay of Bengal has turned into a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal. The storm was named as 'Midhili'. Midhili is centered on the west-central Bay of Bengal and is traveling in the north-northeast direction with a speed of 20 km per hour.

It is located at 190 km south of Odisha Paradip, 200 km south-west of West Bengal Diga and 220 km south-west of Bangladesh's Khepu Para. IMD announced that will cross the Khepu Para – Mongla coast in Bangladesh by 18th. Due to the impact of the cyclone, West Bengal has issued a rain forecast for the northeastern states.

Meanwhile, another surface circulation continues to develop over southeast Bay of Bengal and turn into low pressure. IMD advises fishermen not to go hunting as there will be scattered rains in AP.