Weather Update: Dry Conditions Predicted Over AP with Fog Expected

A westerly trough extending from West Bengal to Odisha is gradually weakening, leading to unsettled weather patterns across the region. Local meteorological authorities report that lower tropospheric conditions are causing the formation of northeasterly and southeasterly winds over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

The weather forecast for the next three days indicates mostly dry conditions across various parts of Andhra Pradesh, though some areas may experience fog during the early hours. For North Coast Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, dry weather is expected today, with fog likely in one or two locations. Maximum temperatures could reach 2 to 4 degrees above normal. Tomorrow, similar conditions are anticipated, with dry weather and potential fog at one or two places, as maximum temperatures are expected to remain 2 to 3 degrees above normal.

In South Coast Andhra Pradesh, dry conditions will prevail today, along with the possibility of fog in select areas, with maximum temperatures also set to rise by 2 to 4 degrees above normal. Tomorrow will see a continuation of dry weather, with fog likely in a few spots, and maximum temperatures predicted to be 2 to 3 degrees above normal.

The Rayalaseema region is expected to experience generally dry weather today and tomorrow, with maximum temperatures likely to be 2 to 3 degrees above normal. However, light to moderate rain may occur at one or two places on day after tomorrow, where maximum temperatures are also expected to exceed normal levels by 2 to 3 degrees.

Residents in affected regions are advised to take necessary precautions regarding fog visibility and prepare for slightly elevated temperatures. Stay tuned for further updates as the weather evolves.