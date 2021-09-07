Weather update: Heavy rain disrupts normal life in Andhra Pradesh, downpour to continue further

A low-pressure area formed in the northwestern Bay of Bengal and the adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on Monday. In addition, the surface period extends up to 7.6 km above sea level. Against this backdrop, the Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department said the low pressure is likely to move west-northwest in the next two days, and forecasted heavy rains are expected in many parts of the state in the next 48 hours along with winds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour along the coast.



The fishermen were warned not to go hunting. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains. It said light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning was expected in some parts of Rayalaseema.

Meanwhile, the state had received an average of 6.9 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Monday. The rivers Geddalu, Kondavagu, Varaha, and Sharada are flowing with the heavy speed in Visakhapatnam. Padi Kannaiah (41) of Paidaparthi in Ananthagiri mandal was swept away by the floodwaters. Also, Pagi Nagmani (28) of Madugula Mandal, Goppulapalem was killed in a lightning strike.