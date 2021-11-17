Weather update: Heavy rain forecasted for AP as low pressure to hit coast tomorrow

The Amaravati Meteorological Department officials said that the low-pressure area formed on Tuesday at the north Andaman Sea, which borders the Bay of Bengal is concentrated in the southwestern Bay of Bengal and associated surface periodicity extended up to 5.8 km above sea level. The low-pressure area is expected to move westwards and touch the coasts of southern Andhra Pradesh and northern Tamil Nadu at the western central and adjoining the southwestern Bay of Bengal on Thursday morning.

It also said that another low-pressure basin is the Arabian Sea, a low-pressure area off the coast of Goa and southern Maharashtra from southern Maharashtra to southern Tamil Nadu, with an associated surface periodicity extending up to 4.5 km above sea level and predicted the possibility of moderate to heavy rains in many parts of Andhra Pradesh for three days.

It is said that moderate to heavy showers or thundershowers are likely in some places of South coastal Andhra and Yanam today and there is a chance of light rain or thundershowers in many parts of on Friday. While in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, light to moderate showers or thundershowers will occur at several places today and tomorrow.

Light to moderate showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Rayalaseema today and tomorrow and chance of heavy rain in one or two places.