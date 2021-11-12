Weather update: Heavy rains to continue in AP for next two days as low pressure turns into depression

The low-pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal has turned into a severe cyclone and is located Southeast of Chennai due to which heavy rains are expected in the next 48 hours. The meteorological department has warned of heavy rains in northern Tamil Nadu and south coastal districts due to the cyclone. Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy rains with gusts of wind.



The coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh are also experiencing winds of 50-60 kph. A red alert has been declared for coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh and the government has warned people not to leave their homes unless necessary. Heavy rains are expected in many districts of Andhra Pradesh. The Meteorological Office has warned of heavy rains today and tomorrow. CM Jagan conducted a review with the collectors of the districts where the torrential rains were falling. CM conducted a video conference with Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa collectors, and officials from the camp office.

The Chief Minister reminded that there is a possibility of more than 20 cm of rain in Tada, Sullurupeta, and some other places. Collectors of Nellore and Chittoor districts have advised the authorities to be extremely vigilant especially on the borders of Tamil Nadu.